Shack Smash Tournament Series kicks off at SXSW 2020 with $20K Ultimate Invitational

Shacknews Electronic Sports is entering the competitive Smash Bros. scene with today's announcement of the Shack Smash Tournament Series. First stop, SXSW 2020. Find out more about the Shack Smash SXSW 2020 Ultimate Invitational here!