Panzer Dragoon & Serious Sam among newly announced games coming to Stadia
The Stadia is getting plenty of new games in 2020, and five more were just added to the slate, including popular franchises Serious Sam and Panzer Dragoon.
Kick ass and chew bubblegum in virtual reality.
Twitch shooting is back with a vengeance.
The original game hits virtual reality with 16-player co-op.
Let the carnage commence as old school meets new technology.
Ante and Nika, from Croteam, stopped by Shacknews' E3 Booth to show us Serious Sam VR gameplay footage and chat with Cassidee Moser about the game's development.
Devolver Digital has quite the lineup of games at E3 this year, and lucky for us, they'll be joining us to show them all off!
Croteam is digging into its heritage for The Talos Principle's latest DLC by inserting a very familiar character.
Serious Sam Double D XXL has blasted its way onto PC, so now you and a friend can join forces to blast Vuvuzuela Pancakes with guns! Lots and lots of guns!
Croteam is in the mood to make Serious Sam 4, and to build excitement for a the sequel--as well as some needed funds--Humble Bundle has thrown together all the games from the series into one package.