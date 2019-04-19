A new Serious Sam 4 trailer has been revealed by Devolver Digital
Serious Sam 4: Planet Badass is the next installment in the zany series created by Croteam, and will be coming in August 2020 to Steam and Google Stadia.
Serious Sam 4: Planet Badass is the next installment in the zany series created by Croteam, and will be coming in August 2020 to Steam and Google Stadia.
Shacknews caught up with Croteam CEO Alen Ladavac to chat about Develop, Serious Sam, and battle royale games.
Planet Badass is a prequel to a prequel that takes us back to the first alien invasion.
The official Serious Sam Facebook page teases that things are going to get 'serious' quite soon.