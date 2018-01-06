Play as a Dreamcast or Sega's other consoles in Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania
Sega put the Dreamcast, Saturn, and Game Gear inside Monkey Balls as playable... characters in Banana Mania. Yeah.
Sega put the Dreamcast, Saturn, and Game Gear inside Monkey Balls as playable... characters in Banana Mania. Yeah.
If I rubbed a lamp containing a genie, one of my three wishes would be for a Dreamcast Mini. The other two wishes would be for Thin Lizzy to un-die and reform and for Kellogg's to bring back Frosted Double Dip Crunch.
Shacknews readers share their own stories revolving around the classic Resident Evil, the latest game inducted into the "MobyGames Classic" series on Shacknews.com.
MobyGames.com Classic returns with Resident Evil, the 1996 survival-horror game by Capcom that helped define the genre.
Shacknews readers share their own stories revolving around the classic MechWarrior 2: 31st Century Combat, the latest game inducted into the "MobyGames Classic" series on Shacknews.com.
MobyGames.com Classic returns with MechWarrior 2: 31st Century Combat, the 1995 PC mech-combat simulation by Activision.