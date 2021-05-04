Rocket League court document leak shows two mobile games in development
According to a recent Rocket League leak in the Apple v Epic Games court case, there are two Rocket League games in development, one being Rocket League Sideswipe.
It would appear that Psyonix and Epic Games have a new game client in the works with Rocket League Next that supports cross-playon mobile, console, and PC versions.