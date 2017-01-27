Capcom currently has no plans for Resident Evil Code: Veronica remake
In a recent interview, Resident Evil 4 producer Yoshiaki Hirabayashi said Code: Veronica isn't getting a remake yet, but it's not entirely off the table.
In a recent interview, Resident Evil 4 producer Yoshiaki Hirabayashi said Code: Veronica isn't getting a remake yet, but it's not entirely off the table.
We battled it out to write our definitive staff list of the best Resident Evil games.
The wonderful Resident Evil 4 might be revamped for PS3 and 360, swirling rumours are saying, as well as Resident Evil: Code Veronica.