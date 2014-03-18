New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

PlayStation 4 launch day entertainment apps include Hulu and Netflix

Sony would like you to be aware that the PlayStation 4 is far more than a video game console: it's a "computer entertainment system." A grand eleven third-party streaming video services will be available when the PS4 launches on November 15, Sony confirmed today, showing everything from anime to hockey.

Redbox Instant coming to Xbox 360

That Netflix box in your living room--you know, the white one with the green ring--is getting more streaming video with Verizon's Redbox Instant. The movie streaming service will be exclusive to Xbox 360 amongst consoles, launching "in the very near future."

