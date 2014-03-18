Redbox is nixing game rentals and sales by the end of 2019
Get ready to find a rental replacement – the rental service will still offer movies, but it's exiting the game business.
Thanks to Redbox, players can get a feel for Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 and the new Blackout mode for just $3 per night or $7 for three nights.
A new collection of entertainment apps is scheduled to hit PS Vita when the PlayStation Store updates later today.
Sony would like you to be aware that the PlayStation 4 is far more than a video game console: it's a "computer entertainment system." A grand eleven third-party streaming video services will be available when the PS4 launches on November 15, Sony confirmed today, showing everything from anime to hockey.
Sony has revealed that Redbox Instant from Verizon and Flixster will be coming to PlayStation 4, Playstation 3 and Vita. Redbox Instant will be...
That Netflix box in your living room--you know, the white one with the green ring--is getting more streaming video with Verizon's Redbox Instant. The movie streaming service will be exclusive to Xbox 360 amongst consoles, launching "in the very near future."