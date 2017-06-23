Call of Duty: Warzone video looks behind the scenes
Call of Duty: Warzone is taking the battle royale scene by storm and now Activision and Infinity Ward are guiding players through a behind-the-scenes look into the making of the game.
Call of Duty: Warzone is taking the battle royale scene by storm and now Activision and Infinity Ward are guiding players through a behind-the-scenes look into the making of the game.
Next year's Call of Duty is reported to be under massive restructuring as Activision relieves Raven and Sledgehammer of leadership role.
PlayStation 4 players will get it first on June 27 as previously rumored.
A couple leaks from retailer Target show price and shrink-wrapped copies of the game
You already had to pay top dollar to get the special edition, now a new map pack will cost an additional $14.99.
The first introduces lots of new content and fixes, while the second adding 'increased server send rate.'
And PS4 players can start playing a month early if you purchased one of the premium editions.
Don't call it names or throw it against a wall. It may cry.
The other six maps will be free once the first 10 are released with the version bundled with Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare
Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare drops its pretense of modern conflict and jumps into full sci-fi futurism, much to the series' benefit. Our review.