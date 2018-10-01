Randy Pitchford calls out Phil Spencer over Xbox Series X performance claims
Gearbox boss Randy Pitchford had a lot to say to Phil Spencer over recent technology claims about the Xbox Series X.
Gearbox boss Randy Pitchford had a lot to say to Phil Spencer over recent technology claims about the Xbox Series X.
According to Baker, he didn't play Rhys for a very different reason than what Gearbox's Randy Pitchford stated.
Bobby Prince alleges that he never gave permission for the music to be used, nor did he receive any money from it.
It's unclear who said no to who in this Borderlands 3 situation: Randy Pitchford or Troy Baker?
Gearbox's looter shooter sequel Borderlands 3 may have had its official release date leaked on Twitter yesterday.
Gearbox CEO Randy Pitchford finds himself in a couple of lawsuits with the company's former general counsel, and some of the allegations are shocking. Gearbox plans on defending their CEO in court, calling the claims "absurd."
Apparently Pitchford wasn't the only prior victim.
Gearbox announced that there will be no Borderlands presence at E3 to a group of journalists earlier today.
Nebulous Twitter post from Randy Pitchford hints at halted negotiations.
Gearbox CEO Randy Pitchford told Official PlayStation Magazine that plans for a game set in the Blade Runner universe were scrapped for financial reasons, sending an echo of sadness to all nerds who are not in fact replicants.