All Stories Tagged: Radical Entertainment

Prototype 2 'Radnet Edition' announced; PC edition delayed

There's kind-of-good-ish Prototype 2 news, and there's bad Prototype 2 news. The bad is that the PC edition has been delayed until July 24. The kind-of-good-ish is that a "limited launch quantity" of console copies will pack 55 items of DLC for free.

Prototype 2 Preview

For PAX 2011, Activision brought out a "near alpha" version of Prototype 2, showing off the sequel's enhanced graphics and tweaked gameplay.

Hello, Meet Lola