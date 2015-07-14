Microsoft to acquire Activision Blizzard for nearly $70 billion
Blizzard Entertainment, Vicarious Visions, Infinity Ward, King, Raven Software, and more will fall under leadership of Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer.
Activision has suddenly released both Prototype and Prototype 2 onto the Xbox One in a special bundle with a PlayStation 4 release expected later today.
Radical Entertainment, best known for the Prototype series, has been shut down.
Activision has an even more collectible version of Prototype 2. The newly announced "Blackwatch Collector's Edition" carries a premium $80 price tag.
There's kind-of-good-ish Prototype 2 news, and there's bad Prototype 2 news. The bad is that the PC edition has been delayed until July 24. The kind-of-good-ish is that a "limited launch quantity" of console copies will pack 55 items of DLC for free.
For PAX 2011, Activision brought out a "near alpha" version of Prototype 2, showing off the sequel's enhanced graphics and tweaked gameplay.
Activision has revealed the release date information for two of its upcoming titles: Prototype 2 and X-Men Destiny. Impatient? You can check out both games this week if you're heading to the 2011 San Diego Comic-Con.