Shack Together 017 - SGF Predictions, State of Play, CoD on Gamepass, feat. Donovan Erskine
Will Asif be arrested before the next episode? Only time will tell.
Now this is podcasting!
Shacknews is here with the products, gadets, and gizmos that stood out to us at CES 2024.
Rabbit Inc. has opened per-orders for the second batch of AI pocket companions.
The Rabbit R1 is meant to be a simple and intuitive pocket computer that will allow you to interact with the internet in a variety of ways.