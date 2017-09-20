Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

All Stories Tagged: Project CARS

10 VR Games to Prepare You for Owning a Headset

The HTC Vive VR headset is due to release this fall, and the Oculus Rift will come out in 2016, but what is there to play on them? Don't worry, we've got you covered. Here are 10 games that have VR support, and are available right now. So, start building up your library and prepare to dive into the VR revolution.

Project Cars Review: Bringing Up The Rear

After being hit with several delays, Bandai Namco and Slightly Mad Studios are getting set to release Project Cars. But is it a racing game that will gain the mass appeal others in the category have received over the months? Let's find out in our review.

