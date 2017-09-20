Project Cars 1&2 will be delisted due to expired licenses
The first two Project Cars games will be removed from digital storefronts over the next few months.
I live my life a quarter mile at a time. Nothing else matters: not the mortgage, not the store, and not my team. For those ten seconds or less, I'm free. Here's our review of Project Cars 2.
Slightly Mad Studios has released a new patch for Project Cars that will offer some big improvements to your Oculus Rift driving experience.
Slightly Mad Studios' Ian Bell has confirmed Project Cars won't be coming to the Wii U as the game is "simply too much" for its limited hardware.
It's been less than two months since the original Project Cars was released, but Slightly Mad Studios is already working on the sequel.
The HTC Vive VR headset is due to release this fall, and the Oculus Rift will come out in 2016, but what is there to play on them? Don't worry, we've got you covered. Here are 10 games that have VR support, and are available right now. So, start building up your library and prepare to dive into the VR revolution.
After being hit with several delays, Bandai Namco and Slightly Mad Studios are getting set to release Project Cars. But is it a racing game that will gain the mass appeal others in the category have received over the months? Let's find out in our review.
Joe Tirado loves him some cars, so for this week's VR Chronicles, he's going behind the wheel for Project Cars. Check out the latest episode, as well as a bonus non-VR 'Let's Play' video.
Bandai Namco and Slightly Mad Studios have revealed all of the vehicles we can expect to race with when Project Cars releases later this month.
It's been a long time coming, but Project Cars may finally make its way across the development finish line.