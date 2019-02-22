Pokken still exists & Nintendo wants you to play it for free this coming weekend
Nintendo is offering Switch Online subscribers a free week to play with Pokken Tournament DX through the end of July.
Nintendo is offering Switch Online subscribers a free week to play with Pokken Tournament DX through the end of July.
The Pokemon Masters all gather in the nation's capital for the 2019 Pokemon World Championships. Shacknews has your full guide on how to watch all of the action.
The 2019 Pokemon World Championships is heading to the nation's capital in Washington DC, where the game's top players will look to become the very best, like no one ever was.
Pokemon Masters will rise this weekend and Shacknews has your full guide on how to watch all of the action.
Pokken Tournament gets a second chance at life on the Nintendo Switch, but this is isn't just a copy and paste of the Wii U version.
Sign up for the academy to receive tips, tricks, and for a chance to win a Nintendo Switch.
Your weekly roundup of the biggest stories in mobile and portable gaming, courtesy of your friends at Modojo.
The cute, weird Pokemon fighting game will be available on-the-go.