Pikuniku on Nintendo Switch is on sale for just a dollar
Devolver Digital and Sectordub's clever little platformer about a kicky little ball of red, Pikuniku, is currently running on sale on Nintendo Switch for the tiny asking price of a buck.
A puzzle-exploration game set in a saturday morning cartoon-like world. Our review.