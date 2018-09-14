Insanely Fast: Bethesda's Pete Hines talks Doom Eternal
Bethesda's VP of public relations and marketing weighs in on how much input Bethesda has on Doom Eternal and other projects, and why deathmatch won't return in the Doom sequel.
Bethesda's VP of public relations and marketing weighs in on how much input Bethesda has on Doom Eternal and other projects, and why deathmatch won't return in the Doom sequel.
Considering long-term support for future releases, Bethesda's Pete Hines said the studio intends for Fallout 76 to last "forever," "in perpetuity."
Shacknews got together with Bethesda's Pete Hines to watch some gameplay and hear the latest about upcoming open-world action title Rage 2.
The VP of Bethesda didn't let any cats out of the bag, but he also didn't deny the possibility. Check out our interview for the full scoop.
Hines took some time to discuss Quake Live and Quake Champions at E3 2018.
Pete Hines talks about Fallout 76, how every character is a human, and discusses Fallout 5.