15 Wii U games that haven't found their way to Nintendo Switch
On the 10th anniversary of the Wii U, we look back at 15 solid Wii U games and apps that haven't found their way over to the Switch yet.
On the 10th anniversary of the Wii U, we look back at 15 solid Wii U games and apps that haven't found their way over to the Switch yet.
Paper Mario: Color Splash ruins a gorgeous art style and clever writing with an incredibly tedious combat system. Our review.
You're looking a little pale. Let's add some color!