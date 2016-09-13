Bandai Namco is giving away Pac-Man Championship Edition 2 for free
In an effort to help players stay home, Bandai Namco is giving away Pac-Man Championship Edition 2 to all PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One owners for free.
Looks like the original Pac-Man Championship Edition ate a power pill! Our review.
This game is gonna bite ... and chomp and exorcise a few ghosts.
Pac-Man Championship Edition 2 features new graphics, a new game mode, and more!