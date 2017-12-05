How to sign up for the GeForce NOW RTX 3080 membership
Learn where you can sign up for a GeForce NOW RTX 3080 membership and what sort of resolution and FPS you can expect.
Learn where you can sign up for a GeForce NOW RTX 3080 membership and what sort of resolution and FPS you can expect.
This deal only applies to China for now, but westerners can keep hope alive.
Shacknews got our hands on NVIDIA's brand new SHIELD Android TV Console at CES 2017. Check out this informative interview about one of the coolest things we saw at CES!
Shield will be 'the first entertainment platform that is able to enjoy Netflix and Amazon's content in 4K HDR.'
Those with an OG version of the NVIDIA SHIELD can enjoy everything Android 6.0 Marshmallow has to offer.
The Shield Android TV, Nvidia's flagship entertainment device, received a big update this morning. Details for the 1.2 software update range from improved streaming performance to additional apps.
As the official launch of the Nvidia Shield console draws close, Amazon accidentally reveals a second model, which was removed from listing soon after it was leaked.
Nvidia Shield owners can now jump into the newly-released Shield Hub beta, which will allow them to stream select games at 1080p, 60fps.
Sometimes, your biggest rival is yourself, along with every other name on that leaderboard. Here are six of the best games made for making and breaking high scores.
Crytek founder Cevat Yerli talks about the power of the Tegra X1 Nvidia Shield and how Crysis 3 plays on a mobile chip in this Exclusive interview.