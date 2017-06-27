Trials of Mana gameplay trailer shows off characters, classes, & combat
A new trailer from Square Enix showcases the different characters, classes, combat flow, skills, exploration, and more in Trials of Mana.
A new trailer from Square Enix showcases the different characters, classes, combat flow, skills, exploration, and more in Trials of Mana.
The Nintendo E3 2019 live stream has revealed that the previously Japan-only Seiken Densetsu Collection for Nintendo Switch is coming coming to the West as Collection of Mana.
Is Super Castlevania 4 a prequel, a sequel, or something else entirely? Learn the answer and 20 other secrets about the games collected in Nintendo’s Super NES Classic.
Square Enix may have tipped its hand for a future Mana game, as a new Christmas compilation CD lists a track from "Seiken Densetsu (Future Project)."