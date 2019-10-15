Google Pixel 7 will be the first Google phone to feature a built-in VPN
Pixel 7 and 7 Pro owners will be able to enjoy a built-in VPN at no extra cost.
Both phones will utilize Google's new Tensor G2 chip, and both are available for preorder starting today.
Pre-orders have begun on Google's new line of Pixel Watch, which utilizes its new Tensor G2 mobile chip.
The new line of Google Pixel smartphones and products will feature this new mobile chip, said to feature improved machine learning and processing.
During today's Made by Google 2019 livestream, we got an up close look at the Google Pixel 4 and its camera features.
During today's Made By Google, the tech giant showed off a new voice recorder function built into the Pixel 4.
Google showed off the Pixel 4 at today's Made by Google 2019 event, including the announcement that it would expand its carrier coverage to more partners.
At today's Made by Google 2019, Google announced their new Nest Wifi would be coming in November, and pre-orders are open right now.
The new $49 Google Nest Mini is set to release later this month and you can preorder it right now.
Google finally put a date on it's upcoming cloud gaming software and Google Stadia is set to release next month.