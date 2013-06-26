Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2022 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of FameVow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2Elden Ring strategy guide
2022 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame
Vow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2
Elden Ring strategy guide

All Stories Tagged: Lunar Software

Routine gameplay trailer shows lunar scares

How do I know humanity has never been to the Moon? Because Armstrong and Aldrin did not return as gibbering wrecks, twisted and tainted by the horrors waiting for us there. Look at Routine. No, really, look at it, look at how awful and terrifying Lunar Software's 1980s sci-fi moonbase is in this first gameplay trailer. This is what awaits us.

Routine trailer explores spooky moonbase

As 1980 sci-fi's vision of space is awesome, so permadeath is terrifying. Combine the two and you have Routine, a first-person exploration game set aboard a lunar base where something has gone terribly, terribly wrong.

Hello, Meet Lola