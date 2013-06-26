Routine reappears after a decade at Summer Game Fest 2022
After an appearance in 2012 and extreme quiet since, developer Lunar Software has returned with a new look at Routine in 2022.
How do I know humanity has never been to the Moon? Because Armstrong and Aldrin did not return as gibbering wrecks, twisted and tainted by the horrors waiting for us there. Look at Routine. No, really, look at it, look at how awful and terrifying Lunar Software's 1980s sci-fi moonbase is in this first gameplay trailer. This is what awaits us.
I chat with indie developer Aaron Foster about crafting Routine, Lunar Software's upcoming survival-horror, first-person roguelike set on a desolate Moon base.
As 1980 sci-fi's vision of space is awesome, so permadeath is terrifying. Combine the two and you have Routine, a first-person exploration game set aboard a lunar base where something has gone terribly, terribly wrong.