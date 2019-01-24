Life is Strange 2's surprise cameo explained [spoilers]
Life is Strange 2 got a surprise cameo in its final episode and Shacknews breaks down what it means. (Warning: Contains spoilers for episode 5.)
Life is Strange 2 got a surprise cameo in its final episode and Shacknews breaks down what it means. (Warning: Contains spoilers for episode 5.)
Life is Strange 2 has been a heavy story from Dontnod Entertainment, one that Shacknews was eager to speak to co-game director/art director Michel Koch about. We get raw about the past two episodes, the role of religion, forgiveness, and the touchy subject of race.
Life is Strange 2 hits its penultimate episode, as Sean and Daniel confront something that may be bigger than them both. Check out our impressions of Faith.
As Life is Strange 2 continues, Shacknews weighs in with some very belated impressions on episode three, Wastelands.
Life is Strange 2 - Episode 4 trailer revealed during Opening Night Live at Gamescom 2019.
We got to speak with the developers of the Life is Strange series at SDCC 2019 about the current series and the future of the studio.
Life is Strange 2 is barreling toward a conclusion. How will things end for the Diaz brothers?
Shacknews sat down with the producer and co-creative director of Life is Strange 2 to chat about bringing believable teenagers to life, meeting people, and other important details.
Life is Strange 2's final three episode release dates have been announced, so here's when you can give them a try.
Captain Spirit is here to save the day, as Life is Strange 2 reaches its second episode with 'Rules.'