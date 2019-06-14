Programmer & Konami Code creator Kazuhisa Hashimoto dies at 79
The creator of the legendary Konami Code, famous in throughout gaming history in the likes of Contra, Gradius, and many more, has passed away.
The creator of the legendary Konami Code, famous in throughout gaming history in the likes of Contra, Gradius, and many more, has passed away.
It isn't anything close to classic Contra, but Rogue Corps is still plenty of fun. Our review.
Konami offers an impressive game of football with eFootball PES 2020, marrying solid ball-handling and sharp visuals.
All the games have finally been revealed, in case you were on the fence about buying.
The lineup is chock full of some serious classics, though many of them will remain in Japanese, unfortunately.
Greg is back with another look at an all-time great arcade game. Please take a look at our Sunset Riders episode.
Konami brings one of its classic franchises out of the vault in a package is noteworthy only for its lack of reverence for the contents.
Shack's Arcade Corner is back with a look at the classic X-Men arcade game.
It's time to duel with the newest version of the Yu-Gi-Oh! card game, which is coming to Nintendo Switch.
Konami is serious about retaking the videogame soccer crown with the newest edition of their long running series.