Nintendo renews Super Mario Sunshine & other trademarks
Nintendo has renewed trademarks for Super Mario Sunshine as well as several other titles.
HAL Laboratory is keeping mum on what Kirby's feet actually look like, but do we even want to know?
This ThinkGeek bean bag onesie and Kirby robot vacuum is practically why April Fools' Day was created.
Nintendo Switch Online is set to add two more NES classics, including one of Kirby's first games and the black sheep of the Super Mario Bros. series.
Nintendo has whipped up a release date for Yoshi's Crafted World, as well as a date for Kirby's Extra Epic Yarn on Nintendo 3DS.
Feed Kirby with your warmth and affection.
If you missed out on the cuddly journey before, now you've got a chance to revisit it!
What happens when the usual Kirby formula gets a few friends sprinkled into the mix? Our review.
Kirby is making all kinds of new friends in Kirby Star Allies, but he's also got a lot of enemies. Shacknews takes a look at a few of them in these exclusive clips.
This multiplayer-centric Kirby brawler is cute, but does it measure up to Kirby games past? Our review.