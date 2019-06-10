Phil Spencer is 'disappointed' by Redfall, too
In a new interview, Xbox's Phil Spencer expressed his frustrations with Redfall.
Join in the fun with the Kind Funny Games crew as they showcase a whole lot of fresh games from E3 2019.
Want all the deets on where you can watch the first-ever Kinda Funny Games Showcase? We've got you covered.
There's no telling what type of Conan game this will be, but we're tuning in to the Kinda Funny showcase to find out.