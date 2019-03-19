Killing Floor 2 dreams up Neon Nightmares update today
Killing Floor 2 is getting a little more colorful with today's Neon Nightmares update.
Jump into Killing Floor 2 for a swath of new content you'll want to dig into all summer long.
Pick up Killing Floor: Double Feature as a PlayStation 4 exclusive when it officially launches this May.
How am I doing today, Gary Busey? Find out when the long-time Hollywood actor joins the Killing Floor 2 roster for the holidays.
Halloween is around the corner and Killing Floor 2 is celebrating with its latest seasonal event.
The Zed hordes should make for even more nightmares in this version of the series.
The popular sequel will offer some exclusive content for the new version of the game.
Subscribers will be able to wipe the floor with zombies in Killing Floor 2, as well.
Killing Floor 2 has gone gold, and to celebrate, Tripwire has announced the game has sold over one million units on Steam Early Access alone.y
Killing Floor 2 is just a few months from being completed, and with it, you can expect a ton of Zeds to combat.