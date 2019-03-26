Killer Queen Black Hydra Update adds 8-player local multiplayer
In a major Hydra Update, Killer Queen Black has added long-requested 8-player local multiplayer, as well as many more quality-of-life improvements to the game.
In a major Hydra Update, Killer Queen Black has added long-requested 8-player local multiplayer, as well as many more quality-of-life improvements to the game.
Start buzzing, because the game is finally headed to Switch and PC later this fall.
Blockbuster AAA titles weren't the only games on the E3 2019 show floor. Shacknews takes a tour of the IndieCade booth and shares a few of our favorite indie games.
Based on the popular arcade game, Killer Queen Black is now set to hit retailer shelves alongside its digital counterparts to up its crossplay potential.
The first episode of ID@Xbox Game Pass had quite a bit to show off, including bits from Blazing Chrome, Void Bastards and other indie gems coming to the Xbox.