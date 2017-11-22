Killer Instinct World Cup will return after three year hiatus
The Killer Instinct resurgence continues and with it comes the return of the Killer Instinct World Cup after a three-year absence.
Happy 4th Birthday to Killer Instinct, a fighting game that still hasn't put on the brakes on its content train.
Killer Instinct is now on Steam with all of its bells and whistles, but there are a few caveats.
Iron Galaxy’s fighter makes the move to Valve’s platform.
All 26 characters and all 20 arenas for $40 on Xbox One... but what about PC players?
Season 3 will be Play Anywhere for Windows 10 and Xbox One
KI's main antagonist enters the fray, and brings various balances changes and tweaks in his wake.
C-C-C-Combo breaker!
In order to get the best experience out of Killer Instinct, Iron Galaxy Studios went through the trouble of providing a performance test for online play.
Two new characters will soon enter the Killer Instinct arena in its upcoming third season.