XM Studios interview: A look at the 2020 product line-up
Darkseid versus the Justice League, Harley Quinn, Bloodstorm, and even Eddie from Iron Maiden, the XM Studios booth had it all.
Darkseid versus the Justice League, Harley Quinn, Bloodstorm, and even Eddie from Iron Maiden, the XM Studios booth had it all.
World-renowned British metal band Iron Maiden has filed a trademark infringement lawsuit against publisher 3D Realms over the game Ion Maiden.
Your weekly roundup of the biggest stories in mobile and portable gaming, courtesy of Modojo.