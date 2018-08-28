Into the Breach is the first free game of Epic Games Store's Holiday Sale
In addition to game deals, the Epic Games Store Holiday Sale is hosting 12 Days of Free Games, starting with Into the Breach.
A selection of new games have hit both levels of EA Origin Access, including Tropico 6, FTL, Into the Breach, and Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden.
Check out this interview with Subset Games' Justin Ma to learn about the development of Into The Breach and what the studio may do next.
The turn-based mech strategy hits the Nintendo handheld after surprise announcement.
Is Subset Games' latest effort faster than light, or is it relatively humdrum? Our review.
This is the episode that Joe reconciles the fact that owning a PC is looking more and more 'mandatory'.
Trying their collective hand at turn-based strategy gaming, the makers of FTL: Faster Than Light are out to challenge the conventions of both the strategy genre and popcorn flicks.