Indivisible Nintendo Switch launch surprises everyone, including lead designer
If you were surprised to find Indivisible on the Nintendo Switch today, you're not alone. Its project lead and designer was alarmed at the sudden launch too.
If you were surprised to find Indivisible on the Nintendo Switch today, you're not alone. Its project lead and designer was alarmed at the sudden launch too.
Lab Zero's latest release looks to cross traditional platforming with RPG mechanics. Our review.
We spoke with the creative directory at Lab Zero Games about her team's work on the upcoming Indivisible.
Shacknews dives into details with Lab Zero Games, the developers of Indivisible, at this years E3 2018 convention.
Shacknews got up with Lab Zero for an interview discussing Indivisible's numerous video game inspirations and Indiegogo success.
Lab Zero is bringing its game to Nintendo Switch, as well as PS4, Xbox One and PC.
It's the final day of the show and our schedule is still packed.
Lab Zero is already bringing the action RPG to Xbox One, PS4 and PC.
With only days remaining in its Indiegogo campaign, the single-player RPG from the makers of Skullgirls has reached its crowdfunding goal.
There are less than ten days remaining in Indivisible's Indiegogo campaign and with the gaming world starting to take notice of the Skullgirls creators' efforts, Shacknews reached out to ask about the game, its story, its art style, its publisher deal with 505 Games, and what happens to the game if its Indiegogo campaign ultimately falls short?