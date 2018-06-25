Indivisible creators discuss mythology, art style, 505 Games, and its Indiegogo campaign

There are less than ten days remaining in Indivisible's Indiegogo campaign and with the gaming world starting to take notice of the Skullgirls creators' efforts, Shacknews reached out to ask about the game, its story, its art style, its publisher deal with 505 Games, and what happens to the game if its Indiegogo campaign ultimately falls short?