Interview: Improbable talks cloud tech, SpatialOS and more
Cloud computing is advancing in leaps and bounds and one company leading the pack is Improbable with its SpatialOS technology.
Cloud computing is advancing in leaps and bounds and one company leading the pack is Improbable with its SpatialOS technology.
Improbable has announced their first internal studios in London and Edmonton. The teams will be developing online game experiences powered by SpatialOS.
The teams at Improbable and Crytek have teamed up under a "commitment to open platforms," including creation of a SpatialOS dev kit for CryEngine and a new triple-A game project.
Unity CTO and co-founder Joachim Ante speaks toward Unity's "commitment to being an open platform" alongside a new revision to its terms of service.
Unity's dispute with Improbable limits the support available to SpatialOS devs.
After a bit of controversy between Improbable and Unity, Epic Games has swept in to court devs toward Unreal Engine.
Google will provide Google Cloud to power Improbable's world-building platform.
In the second part of our sitdown interview with Bossa Studios, co-founder Henrique Olifiers and game designer Luke Williams talk about their upcoming procedurally-generated adventure Worlds Adrift, the studio's change in their development approach, and their partnership with tech company Improbable.