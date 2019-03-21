Snag one of 47,000 free copies of Hitman 2016 on Steam
If you haven't had the opportunity to get your Hitman on just yet, now's the time to get a free copy and play it out.
If you haven't had the opportunity to get your Hitman on just yet, now's the time to get a free copy and play it out.
Travel to Singapore in Hitman 2's Sniper Assassin mode as the new location debuts next week.
A newer, smarter Hitman is on its way to players.
The famous English actor regularly dies in his films. Now you can watch him die as Hitman 2's initial Elusive Target.
Humble Bundle kicks off fall with a whopper of a deal.
Get more out of your Xbox game subscription and step into the shoes of a legendary assassin.
Before Hitman 2 comes out, IO Interactive is offering up an episode of the previous Hitman game absolutely free.
There will still be post-launch content after the game arrives this November.
In continuation of its 20 year anniversary, IO Interactive has partnered up with Warner Bros. to bring a retail version of Hitman to stores.
Get your silent assassin rating while eliminating the fourth elusive target, The Sensation.