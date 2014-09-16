GRID Autosport Switch update adds local multiplayer, Labo support coming 2020
GRID Autosport on Nintendo Switch just got an update for local split-screen and wireless multiplayer, and support for the Labo Steering Wheel is coming in 2020.
Grid Autosport is getting some new content today in the form of the new Touring Car Legends expansion pack.
The latest GRID Autosport trailer reveals some great new pre-order items.