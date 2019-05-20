Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

All Stories Tagged: Google Glass

Head Games: The Virtual Reality Roundup

Head mounted displays promise to either augment reality, or drop you into a completely virtual one. From the HoloLens to a cardboard box, we run down some of the top devices vying to capture your senses.

How Google Glass Could Change the Face of Gaming

The annual Google I/O Developer Conference started today, and that got us thinking about how Google Glass might revolutionize how we see life. Although the Oculus VR has rightly dominated the conversation lately, we began to wonder about how a gadget as compact as Google Glass might have a big impact on the way people interact with games and each other.

Google Glass games now available

Okay, so you got an Explorer invite. And you spent $1500 to score your self a pre-release Google Glass. Now what? Well, how about some games?

Hello, Meet Lola