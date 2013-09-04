Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Rise of Venice preview: a trading sim for everyone

Let's be honest: the "trading sim" genre isn't the most appealing type of video game out there. Yet, Kalypso Media is doing something truly unexpected with Rise of Venice: it's making a trading sim that can appeal to a much wider audience.

