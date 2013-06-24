Hackers allegedly hit EA for over 700Gbs of data including Frostbite & FIFA source code
Reportedly, hackers got into a huge cache of data at Electronic Arts, though EA claims no user data was compromised in the incident.
The secret sauce behind Battlefield 4's good looks is the Frostbite 3 engine that powers it. A new video showcases some of the new things that "the next evolution" of DICE's engine can do.
EA wasn't just showing off Battlefield 4 at GDC last week. No, they were also showcasing the power of its new Frostbite 3 engine.
Electronic Arts has officially "revealed" Battlefield 4, a more "human, dramatic, and believable" action game powered by the new Frostbite 3 engine. The upcoming shooter will be released this fall, according to EA.