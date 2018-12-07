Florence brings interactive love to PC and Switch next week
The acclaimed mobile love story Florence is now set to come to PC and Switch with a port set to release next week.
Capture the melodies from Florence with its vinyl soundtrack, which you can preorder today.
The fam talks about The Game Awards, Red Dead Redemption, and we hear from a recovering Amiibo addict who battled a potential Ridley-related relapse.
No John today, so we spend an hour roasting him before talking about games that other people seem to love, but we don't.
Annapurna Interactive's latest effort Florence is on its way to becoming a touching piece of interactive fiction.