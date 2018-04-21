Firewatch movie in development from Blindspotting producers
Firewatch is officially the next movie to get the Hollywood treatment, and there will likely be many more to come.
Firewatch hats have yet to be confirmed.
Campo Santo's acclaimed 2016 adventure is now set to find a home on Nintendo Switch.
It won't prevent the practice of review bombing, but those are some nice-looking charts, right?
As it threatened, Campo Santo submitted a DMCA takedown claim against Pewdiepie to punish him for his unacceptable use of a racial slur during a stream of another company’s game.
A Campo Santos developer believes it is time devs stop enabling the content creator to profit while being toxic.
Blizzard, Campo Santo, and Playdead get two awards each for their games.
Campo Santo's atmospheric, narrative-driven game crossed the vaunted milestone late last year.
Shacknews might not have voted these games as Games of the Year, but that hasn’t stopped Josh from loving them.
Need to take a hike? Firewatch's new free-roam mode can help with that.