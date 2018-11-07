Xbox Game Pass adds Final Fantasy XV and Wolfenstein Youngblood
February is a super-sized month for Xbox Game Pass users looking for action and adventure with plenty of shooting sprinkled in.
February is a super-sized month for Xbox Game Pass users looking for action and adventure with plenty of shooting sprinkled in.
Final Fantasy 14's latest event is getting a guest appearance from Final Fantasy 15's Noctis Lucis Caelum, where players can earn some sleek FF15 rewards.
Embark on an Adventure from Another World, as Noctis and company join the battle to save the Final Fantasy XV world in Final Fantasy XIV Online.
The multiplayer component for Final Fantasy XV is about to get branched off into its own separate entity.
Plans for Final Fantasy 15's remaining DLC packs have changed in a big way, as Luminous Productions looks to focus on an entirely new game.
Final Fantasy XV's story will continue on through next year, with four new DLC episodes coming soon.
If you're EA and you see Valve offering Half-Life-themed cosmetics for the Steam version of Final Fantasy XV, what do you do? You counter with llama spandex!
If you haven't gotten in on Final Fantasy XV when it first released, no need to worry. The opportunity to catch up is coming in March.
Final Fantasy XV has gone multiplayer with a new expansion that takes place during the events of the main story.
Square Enix has partnered with Nvidia to bring all the graphics bells and whistles to the new version