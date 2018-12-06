Far Cry 5 is available to play for free this weekend on Uplay
Try out the latest numbered installment of Far Cry for free this weekend via Uplay and then purchase the full version if you like what you see.
Far Cry New Dawn goes post-apocalyptic in the latest entry in the series ahead of its April release date.
Looks like this Far Cry 5 spin-off is going post-nuclear.
Far Cry 5's Title 10 update version 1.10 has landed, offering players access to the new Dead Living Zombies mode the opportunity for a New Game+ playthrough.
We got a chance to discuss gaming and action with the actress during SDCC 2018 and she has a lot to share.
You may have played these game for other reasons, but you stay with them for the dank fishing minigames.
There's a lot to take photos of, but why would you focus on something other than Boomer?
The rest of the post-launch DLC are all given release windows and additional details.
The latest video game report from the NPD group indicates strong April sales for games like Far Cry 5 and God of War.
Heard a familiar voice in Far Cry 5 but can't quite place it's origin? We have you covered.