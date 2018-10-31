World on Fire: The Oral History of Fallout and Fallout 2
Go post-nuclear in this excerpt from "Beneath a Starless Sky," the Shacknews Long Read that explores the making of Pillars of Eternity and the Infinity Engine RPGs.
Go post-nuclear in this excerpt from "Beneath a Starless Sky," the Shacknews Long Read that explores the making of Pillars of Eternity and the Infinity Engine RPGs.
The Fallout Legacy Collection is real, and Bethesda has asked fans to "stand by" for preorder in the United Kingdom.
Sniper Rifle locations are hit or miss in Fallout 76, but this guide can help players optimize their search.
Watch our own Greg Burke tear into the special edition of Bethesda's Fallout 76.
These urban legends are here to provide chills and thrills throughout the Wasteland.
We're actually letting the video jerk have his own live stream. What's the worst that could happen?
Get ready to break the game.
From the Sword Coast to the Deadfire archipelago, Beneath a Starless Sky explores the making of the Infinity Engine RPGs, the history of Black Isle Studios, and the development of Obsidian Entertainment's Pillars of Eternity franchise.
The final installment in the You Will Emerge video series outlines the best practices for acquiring and using those helpful nukes.
Country roads, take us home.