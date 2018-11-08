Esports Arena Oakland will close down permanently
Esports Arenas across the country are opening their doors again, but the Oakland facility will not be among them, as they've announced their permanent closure.
Esports Arenas across the country are opening their doors again, but the Oakland facility will not be among them, as they've announced their permanent closure.
Grab your milk, notebooks, electronics, and play some esports while at Walmart.
The Smash Masters League is underway, as the Esports Arena Las Vegas played home to the Battle for Vegas. And Nairo christened the new venue by crushing any Bayonetta that stood in his way.
The Esports Arena Las Vegas opens its doors today at 4PM PT, starting off with a major announcement from Ninja and continuing with a handful of exciting esports exhibitions.