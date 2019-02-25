Elite Dangerous is the free game on Epic Games Store next week
If you're looking for expansive space adventure on the cheap, Frontier Developments' stellar Elite Dangerous is Epic Games Store's free offering next week.
If you're looking for expansive space adventure on the cheap, Frontier Developments' stellar Elite Dangerous is Epic Games Store's free offering next week.
The Fuel Rats are nearing the end of their mission to rescue an Elite: Dangerous pilot that set a record for distance traveled from the Sol star system.
The long-awaited conflict with the Thargoids is right around the corner.
Even as a concerted effort from all players, 100% completion of this game is going to be a monumental task.
The hints have finally led to first contact by an Xbox One player.
This version will utilize touch controls and be designed for proper use of the DualShock 4.
Free update 1.6 is also available.
First two expansions of the new season will be included.
Elite: Dangerous 1.6 for Season One will go into closed beta at the same time for everyone
The second season of new Elite Dangerous content is available now with the standalone Elite Dangerous: Horizons, which is hitting Steam Early Access today.