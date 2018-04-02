Monday's Twitch Rivals was a reminder that Killer Instinct should live again
There are still no plans for a new Killer Instinct sequel, but if Monday's Twitch Rivals tournament showed anything, it's that the Xbox team should make it happen.
There are still no plans for a new Killer Instinct sequel, but if Monday's Twitch Rivals tournament showed anything, it's that the Xbox team should make it happen.
The colorful, team-based arena action game from developer Double Helix was once thought to be one of Amazon Game Studios’ flagship titles.
Killer Instinct Season 3 starts in March, but the big news is that Rash from Battletoads is a contender, starting today
How gaming-capable is the Amazon Fire Phone? VERY.