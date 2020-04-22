Destiny 2 is finally getting a dark title screen
Finally, playing Destiny 2 won't have to mean that you're burning out your retinas if you choose to play in the middle of the night.
The maximum Power continues to increase with Destiny 2 with the level jumping up every so often whenever new Supers are introduced.
Bungie revealed during today's Destiny 2 reveal stream that older content from Destiny 2 will start to cycle out into the Destiny Content Vault, allowing the studio to focus on newer content.
The latest season of Destiny 2, Season of Arrivals is now available, bringing a new dungeon, public events, and a brand-new Exotic quest.
Bungie is showing their new season today for Destiny 2, but a season name may have come early in a bundle listed on the Australian PlayStation Network.
Bungie kicked off the latest Destiny 2 season reveal livestream with an almost 9 minute moment of silence for George Floyd.
