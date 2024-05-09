DayZ lead on Frostline Expansion & creating value for all players
DayZ's Project Lead Thales spoke on the development of DayZ Frostline, bringing new things to all players, and the future of the game past Frostline.
DayZ's Project Lead Thales spoke on the development of DayZ Frostline, bringing new things to all players, and the future of the game past Frostline.
The gang is headed to Vybor, talking DayZ Frostline along the way now that TJ is back from Prague.
In addition to a new 80-square kilometer map covered in ice and snow, new gameplay mechanics will be added that apply to all existing maps.