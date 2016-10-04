The Cartridge Family 087 – John Tackles CES, Sony Unveils the PS5 Logo
John just got back from Las Vegas, where Sony made the tamest new console announcement of all time. Your move, Microsoft!
John just got back from Las Vegas, where Sony made the tamest new console announcement of all time. Your move, Microsoft!
Danganronpa 1•2 Reload will include both Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc and Danganronpa 2: Goodbye Despair in a single pack on PS4 early next year.
Finally, you can upgrade from the Vita version or that Something Awful Let's Play you had bookmarked.