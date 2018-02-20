Sony reportedly buying Crunchyroll for nearly $1 billion
The anime streaming service may be Sony's latest acquisition.
The anime streaming service may be Sony's latest acquisition.
Tune in, vote, and co-stream this year's Crunchyroll Anime Awards.
Mob Psycho 100, Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid, and Rokka: Braves of the Six Flowers will also be included when the broadcast starts on July 27.
A new collection of entertainment apps is scheduled to hit PS Vita when the PlayStation Store updates later today.
Sony would like you to be aware that the PlayStation 4 is far more than a video game console: it's a "computer entertainment system." A grand eleven third-party streaming video services will be available when the PS4 launches on November 15, Sony confirmed today, showing everything from anime to hockey.
Fans of Asian cinema have two new apps to look forward to on the PlayStation 3.