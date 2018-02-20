New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

PlayStation 4 launch day entertainment apps include Hulu and Netflix

Sony would like you to be aware that the PlayStation 4 is far more than a video game console: it's a "computer entertainment system." A grand eleven third-party streaming video services will be available when the PS4 launches on November 15, Sony confirmed today, showing everything from anime to hockey.

