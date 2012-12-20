Cooking Mama: Cookstar unavailable digitally, physical copies out now
After a bizarre saga where Cooking Mama: Cookstar was unavailable for purchase, it looks like physical copies are available to buy once more, but not digital versions.
Cooking Mama Seasons has gone free-to-play on the App Store, bringing a selection of recipes for free and a "Pro" version with more recipes unlocked for $6.99.